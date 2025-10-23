‘Political Islam’ undermined Hindu faith, overlooked in history: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that while British and French colonialism are often discussed in history, there is little mention of “political Islam”, which, he claimed, has inflicted the greatest blow on the Sanatan Dharma.

Great warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap and Maharana Sanga waged battles against “political Islam”, he said at an event in Gorakhpur.

“Our ancestors waged major struggles against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked,” Adityanath said at the ‘Vichar-Parivar Kutumb Sneh Milan’ and ‘Deepotsav Se Rashtrotsav’ programmes organised by the Gorakhpur division to mark the centenary year of the RSS.

The chief minister lauded the RSS for its pivotal role in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the “dangers of political Islam”, he claimed that while the nation discusses colonial resistance, it often overlooks this ideological challenge.

“Our ancestors fought not only against the British and French but also against political Islam; heroes like Veer Shivaji and Maharana Pratap stand testimony to this. There is talk of British colonialism, there is talk of French colonialism, but nowhere is there talk of political Islam, which undermined the faith,” Adityanath said. He said that during the RSS’ 100-year journey, the impossible has been made possible.

“While members of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the INDIA bloc questioned the Ram temple, RSS volunteers remained steadfast in their resolve that the temple would be built.

“The Sangh endured restrictions, and its volunteers faced lathi-charge and bullets. Today, the magnificent Ram Temple stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment,” Adityanath said.

He alleged that activities promoting “political Islam” continue under various guises. The chief minister informed the gathering that Uttar Pradesh has banned the sale of Halal-certified products, and claimed that profits from such sales were being used for conversion, love jihad, and terrorism.

Speaking about the RSS centenary initiatives, Adityanath outlined five key transformations: social harmony, family values, environmental protection, self-reliance through indigenous goods, and civic responsibility, terming them the foundation of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“For a developed society and a developed nation, society must lead, and the government must follow,” he said.