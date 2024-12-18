Political opportunism: Maurya hits out at Cong over gherao bid on UP Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Wednesday took a swipe at the ongoing bid by the Congress party to gherao the UP Assembly and accused the Opposition of internal divisions and political opportunism.

Maurya claimed that both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were in a disarray and were fighting amongst themselves for credit in the wake of the recent political developments in the state.

Maurya’s comments came in response to the Congress-led protest against the UP Assembly, where party leaders had announced plans to gherao the legislative House.

He remarked, “Both the Congress and SP are divided. Even in the Sambhal incident, the two parties seem to be split into two factions, each blaming the other for not playing a bigger role in their supposed success.”

The Deputy CM went on to mock the Congress-SP alliance, highlighting the tension between the two.

“The SP is claiming that their victory in the last Lok Sabha elections was due to their efforts, while the Congress is saying the same. Both want to showcase their importance. But the truth is, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a Congress-free future, and the Samajwadi Party is on the path to extinction. In 2027, just like in 2017, the BJP will form the government with a massive majority,” Maurya asserted, dismissing the Opposition’s protests as 'hollow' and without direction.

Maurya's criticism also extended to the leadership within both parties, saying that neither the Congress nor the SP have a clear leader or policy, and their demonstrations were nothing more than futile attempts to remain relevant in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya’s remarks come at a time when SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has approached the Allahabad High Court to seek the withdrawal of the FIR filed against him in connection with the Sambhal incident, claiming he was not present during the unrest.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister stated, “Anyone has the right to approach the court. But the facts remain clear – if SP leaders and their supporters, including MPs and MLAs, are found guilty in the Sambhal case, strict action will be taken against them as per the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have installed barricades stepping up the security outside UP Assembly as the Congress announced a gherao of the House against the Sambhal violence, unemployment in the state and corruption.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed outside the Congress office in Lucknow.