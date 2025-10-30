Political Outcry In Bihar After Jan Suraaj Worker Shot Dead During Campaign In Mokama

Tension erupted in Bihar after the killing of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in the Mokama area of Patna on Thursday. The incident occurred during an election campaign when gunfire broke out, leading to Yadav’s death.

Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma stated that the cause of death remains unclear since the police have not yet received the body. Authorities are awaiting confirmation on whether Yadav died from bullet wounds or another cause. Another official, however, said Yadav was actively campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi at the time of the incident.

The Mokama seat is witnessing a high-profile contest between two influential figures — JD(U)’s Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of disqualified leader Surajbhan Singh. Voting in the constituency will take place on November 6.

Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti called the killing an attack on democracy, accusing rival forces of creating fear to gain votes. He condemned the violence against Priyadarshi’s convoy, terming it “a heinous crime.” Party founder Prashant Kishor confirmed that senior leaders were monitoring the situation on the ground.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state’s deteriorating law and order, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note. “The murder raises serious questions about governance in Bihar,” he said.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14.