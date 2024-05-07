Poonch Terror Attack: Rs 20 lakh reward announced for 2 Pak terrorists

Live
Just In
Highlights
New Delhi: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack on the Indian Air Force's vehicle in Poonch last week.
The security forces have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information that leads to their arrest. Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal Vikky Pahade died in the ambush and four other personnel got injured, when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.
Since the attack, armed forces have been carrying out a major search operation in the Shahsitar area.
