Power Dues: Centre advises AP, TS to settle row amicably

New Delhi: The Centre here on Tuesday clarified once again in the Rajya Sabha that the power dues issue between the AP and Telangana governments was a bilateral agreement and it should be sorted out between the two states amicably as the matter was also sub-judice in the Telangana High Court.

In reply to a question of V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP, the Union minister of power and new and renewable energy, R K Singh, said the issue was brought to the notice of the Centre through a letter on July 14, 2021, by the Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of non-payment of power dues of Rs 6,111.88 crore by Telangana government and a meeting was held with the representatives of both the governments. It so emerged in the meeting that the power supply was a post-bifurcation event and as per the agreement between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Initially, Telangana was paying to Andhra Pradesh for the power drawn from AP.

However, there was no dispute regarding the principal amount to be paid for the power supplied by AP to Telangana. However, some reconciliation was required in the interest to be paid on the principal amount by AP and Telangana. Both the states had agreed to reconcile the figure as per the terms and conditions of the power purchase Agreement, the minister said.

Meanwhile, AP government had filed a petition before the High Court of Telangana and it was now up to both the governments to resolve the matter amicably, he added.