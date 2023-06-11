Pradhan dedicates Radio Basudha to people of Kamakshyanagar

Dhenkanal: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated community radio station Radio Basudha to the people of Kamakshyanagar on Thursday.

Radio Basudha will promote local culture and tradition and offer a platform for local artistes to showcase their talents, Pradhan said. Radio Basudha is the second big gift for the people of Kamakshyanagar in June. Last month, the railway station at Kamakshyanagar was dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people here. Radio Basudha uses Mobile FM or transition Radio with FM 90MHz and will cover a range of 15 km. It will be managed by voluntary organisation Institution for Development and Implementation of Technicism (IDIOT).

Pradhan said the community radio will highlight the importance of each village in Kamakshyanagar subdivision and facilitate development. Local talents will be promoted so that they can scale new heights, he said. Later, the Union minister released a logo and souvenir of Radio Basudha.

Radio Basudha Chairman Sisir Satpathy said the station will run through people’s participation. Locals will share problems, find solutions, promote local culture and folk art. Local artistes will play a key role in the community radio for the welfare of people.

All India Community Radio Station Association former president N A Shah Ansari, Odisha Community Radio Station Association president S A Safique, writer and popular radio announcer Suresh Prasad Mishra and IDIOT member secretary Saroj Satpathy also spoke on the occasion.