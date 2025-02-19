Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Rohtas district on Wednesday as part of his Pragati Yatra to review and accelerate development projects.

During this visit, he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth crores of rupees.

The Chief Minister's itinerary includes multiple engagements across different blocks of the district.

The Chief Minister has arrived at the district headquarters in Sasaram and inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC).

Post-inauguration, he will proceed to the Circuit House and subsequently attend a meeting at the DRDA Sabha Bhawan located at the Collectorate.

Throughout his visit, CM Kumar will inspect various development projects, including Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub in Durgawati, a hot air balloon programme, leaf plate manufacturing units, Mahua-based sweets production by the Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti, community animal sheds, drip irrigation systems and various departmental stalls.

He will also review the proposed widening of the Kudra-Chenari Malhipur road and inspect the construction site of the proposed bridge over the Bajitpur Kav River.

CM Nitish will inspect various projects, including initiatives under the 'Saat Nischay' (Seven Resolves) Part-1 and Part-2 schemes, and fisheries-related programmes.

Additionally, stalls showcasing the efforts of different government departments will be reviewed. In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, extensive security arrangements have been implemented.

A total of 204 magistrates and numerous police officers have been assigned to 350 security points throughout the district to ensure safety and order.

To facilitate smooth movement, traffic may be temporarily halted during the Chief Minister's convoy passage. While the operation of small vehicles will continue, the entry of heavy vehicles into certain areas will be restricted.

To ensure the smooth execution of the day's events, the district administration has implemented extensive security measures.

The local populace holds high expectations from this visit, anticipating that the Chief Minister's engagement will expedite ongoing projects and introduce new initiatives aimed at the district's development.