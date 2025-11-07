Prashant Kishor on High Voter Turnout in Bihar: ‘This Indicates a Shift; Returning Migrants Could Be Key

Kishor, who before worked as a popular political strategist, was quoted as saying, “ The turnout in the Bihar elections 2025 is a record. The word is on the road that change is on its way in Bihar. I hope so. The state has voted for a change and I sincerely hope this time we are able to change the situation for the better.”

According to election analysis, he said, “I see an X factor that is going to play a decisive role this time. It is our migrant brothers. They have come back not only for Chhath but also to vote.”

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal on Thursday said that the polling in the first phase of the state assembly election was peaceful, and approximately 64.46% record voter turnout to vote. As per the Election Commission’s data, the figure is the highest since 2000 when 62.57% people cast migrant voters.

“This is the highest voter turnout in Bihar since independence,” PK statement. “It clearly suggests that more than 60% of the people in Bihar are seeking change.”

The figures quoted are from 41,943 polling cells, as the data of 3,398 cells has not been entered yet. The Election Commission is yet to release final turnout data. This is the first phase of choices in 121 constituencies.

Kishor, who innovated the Jan Suraaj crusade this time to support Tejashwi Yadav- led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, also said numerous settlers returned home for Chhath Puja fests but stayed back for election trends and suggested, and in fact, they also motivated families and musketeers to cast their votes.