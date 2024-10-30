Prashant Kishor slams Nitish Kumar over ‘divisive’ land survey

Patna: Prashant Kishor, leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, cautioned the residents of Ramgarh that supporting the BJP would indirectly strengthen Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s position.

In his speech, Kishor criticised Nitish Kumar on issues like the land survey initiative, claiming it has fueled disputes within families.

“Nitish Kumar's land survey policy led to conflicts in households across Bihar, and despite temporary suspension due to protests, I want to say that the survey would resume, potentially jeopardising individuals' ownership rights if all family members don't sign the necessary documentation,” Kishor said.

Kishor also criticised the increased costs following the installation of smart meters under Nitish’s administration, stating, “It has sharply raised electricity bills. These hikes have disproportionately impacted poor families, leading to unpaid bills and electricity cut-offs, leaving many households without power.”

Prashant Kishor also slammed former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of exploiting divisions within Bihar, particularly along caste lines.

He alleged that Lalu and Nitish, over the past 35 years, governed Bihar by promoting caste divisions, while PM Modi secured votes by offering the poor 5 kg of grains.

“These leaders have ignored critical issues such as education and employment, which are vital to ending poverty in the state. I want to urge the people to rise above caste and appeasement politics,” he said.

Outlining the vision of the Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor shared three major resolutions that the party aims to implement if it comes to power in 2025.

First, he promised a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 for every individual above 60, contrasting this with the current Rs 400 pension under Nitish's government, which he criticised as insufficient in today’s high-cost environment.

Additionally, Kishor committed to creating employment opportunities within Bihar so that young people would no longer need to leave the state for work.

These measures, he argued, are part of the party's plan to address Bihar's long-standing issues of poverty and unemployment.

Prashant Kishor visited several areas within the Ramgarh Assembly.

He addressed public gatherings in support of Jan Suraaj candidate Sushil Singh Kushwaha.

The events saw a strong turnout, with thousands of people attending to hear Kishor's message and show their support for the Jan Suraaj Party.