Pravati inaugurates Dandadhar tourism site

Dhenkanal: Ina significant move to promote tourism and economic growth in the tribal-dominated areas, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday inaugurated Dan-dadhar tourism site.

At a programme at Kankadahad block, Paravati inaudurated the Rs 5.6 crore tourist project which will have a park, children’s play area, entertainment facilities, walking paths and a food plaza. The Deputy Chief Minister also said an additional Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned if required to further develop the site’s infrastructure.

Pravati emphasised the State’s commitment to develop the tourism sector. She said de-velopment of Dandadhar would foster economic growth, particularly benefiting local communities.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kama-khyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay were among others present.