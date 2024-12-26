Live
- Former MLA was ready to marry ‘fraudster’ Shweta Gowda
- Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024: Check Here for Astrological Daily Predictions
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
Just In
Pravati inaugurates Dandadhar tourism site
Ina significant move to promote tourism and economic growth in the tribal-dominated areas, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday inaugurated Dan-dadhar tourism site.
Dhenkanal: Ina significant move to promote tourism and economic growth in the tribal-dominated areas, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday inaugurated Dan-dadhar tourism site.
At a programme at Kankadahad block, Paravati inaudurated the Rs 5.6 crore tourist project which will have a park, children’s play area, entertainment facilities, walking paths and a food plaza. The Deputy Chief Minister also said an additional Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned if required to further develop the site’s infrastructure.
Pravati emphasised the State’s commitment to develop the tourism sector. She said de-velopment of Dandadhar would foster economic growth, particularly benefiting local communities.
Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kama-khyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay were among others present.