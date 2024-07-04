Prayagraj set to transform ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to make the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, scheduled to be held early next year, a grand and divine event.

The administration is working in mission mode to ensure extensive beautification and cleanliness of the city, as well as security and convenience of the devotees and tourists.

According to the official spokesman, the state government has initiated a comprehensive plan to beautify the urban area. Prayagraj's rejuvenation will mirror the elaborate decorations seen during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Hundreds of pillars, green belts, horticultural enhancements, and thematic developments will be installed throughout the city reflecting the richness of Sanatan traditions. Preparations are being made to leave the visitors awestruck by the splendour of the city immersed in religious faith.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided essential guidelines to various departments involved in its management.

He emphasised ensuring that the Maha Kumbh sets a benchmark for cleanliness, convenience, and security.

According to the Chief Minister, Maha Kumbh 2025 presents a significant opportunity to showcase Sanatan Indian culture to the world. It will serve as a platform for global branding not just of Uttar Pradesh, but the country at large.

He stressed the importance of contributing our best to its successful organisation, as Maha Kumbh symbolises India's ancient culture. "The entire city should be adorned to reflect its grandeur, depicting Kumbh stories and symbols of Sanatan culture. Kumbh logos should be installed at intersections, and efforts should be made to create theme-based gates, pillars, and lighting", he said.

In line with his vision, the beautification of 38 junctions is underway in Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has collaborated with an agency to develop designs based on traffic density analysis. Additionally, green belts and sculptures will be established with a five-year maintenance plan.

Of the total junctions, 19 are being constructed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), 15 by the public Works Department (PWD), and two by Setu Nigam. Urban routes are also undergoing beautification, with 38 routes (totaling 75 km) being enhanced.

The Mela Authority has engaged eight architects to oversee green belt, horticulture, landscaping development, thematic development, and gap analysis for each route. Of these, 36 routes are beautified by the PDA and two by the PWD.

Street art and murals will also be created on approximately 1 million square feet of walls. The Prayagraj Mela Authority will fund work on 500,000 square feet from the Kumbh Mela fund, with the remaining 500,000 square feet.

There are also plans to construct four thematic gates, named Saraswati Dwar, Shiv Dwar, Ganga Dwar, and Yamuna Dwar, with the tender process currently underway.

Furthermore, 108 decorative pillars are planned for construction along river roads, thematic gates, and various sites. Specifically, eight pillars will be installed at Bhardwaj Ashram, 48 at the four thematic gates, and 52 along River Front Road.