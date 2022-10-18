President appoints Chandrachud as 50th CJI

  • Menu
New Delhi: Justice D Y Chandrachud was appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. He will take oath on November 9, tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The current CJI, Justice U U Lalit, recommended Chandrachud as his successor last week. Lalit is due to retire on November 8. Justice Chandrachud will be in office for two years — until November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud's father, Justice Y V Chandrachud, too served as the CJI for over 7 years.

A law graduate from Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud obtained his LL M degree and a Doctor of Juridical Science from Harvard Law School. He practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

