President gives approval for Criminal Law Bills

Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act Receive Presidential Assent

In a significant development, the President today gave her assent to three criminal law bills, recently passed by the parliament, namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, proposing to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, proposing to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the...