President greets people on Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted fellow citizens on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

"I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji.

"Guru Ravidas was a great saint, poet and social reformer. Through his devotional songs, he tried to eradicate the social evils and bring about harmony in the society. He is considered a leading poet saint of the Bhakti Movement," he said, as per a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Stating that Guru Ravidas tried to inculcate the feeling of mutual love and equality among the people, the President said that the Guru's teachings of peace and fraternity are even more relevant today. "Being an enlightened spiritual person and a great social reformer, Guru Ravidas always encouraged his followers to follow the path of hard-work, diligence and forbearance," he said.

Kovind also appealed the people to take pledge to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas and contribute in building a society based on equality and harmony, the communique said.