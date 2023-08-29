President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and hoped that this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in society besides enhancing the respect for women.

In her message, Murmu said the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters. "On this day, sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and pray for their happiness, prosperity and good health. This festival gives us the message of protecting our sisters and daughters as well as protecting the glory of our country," the president said.

"May this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in our society and enhance the respect for women," she said. Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens".