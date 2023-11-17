President Murmu to visit Odisha twice in Nov

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha twice this month, officials said. Her first visit this month will be from November 20-22 and the second from November 26-27.

During her first visit, she will embark on a 32-km train journey from Badampahar railway station to Rairangpur, her native place in Mayurbhanj district. This would be her third visit to the State after assuming office in July last year.

On November 20, she will attend All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Baripada. On November 21, the President will flag off three new trains -- Tatanagar-Badampahar Memu, Badampahar-Rourkela Express and Shalimar-Badampahar Express – from Badampahar railway station.

The President will virtually inaugurate the new Rairangpur postal division and physically release a commemorative special cover. She will also virtually inaugurate different projects of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Murmu will attend the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla as the chief guest.

On November 22, the President will be the chief guest at the launch of the ‘National Education Campaign -- Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’ organised by Brahma Kumaris at Sambalpur.

On her second visit, she will arrive in Bhubaneswar on November 26 and attend ‘Boita Bandan Ustav’ organised by Paradip Port Authority.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a preparatory meeting with Development Commissioner, DGP, Home Secretary, State Intelligence Chief, Revenue Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors for the President’s visit.