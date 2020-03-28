President Ram Nath Kovind asks Governors to join fight against corona

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asked the Governors and Lt Governors of states and Union Territories to mobilise voluntary and religious organisations to aid the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States and UTs, the President and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who also attended the conference, asked them to find ways to complement the efforts of the central and State governments in meeting the challenges arising from the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kovind and Naidu expressed hope that the Indian society's inherent strength of sharing and caring and the government's measures would mitigate the sufferings of the most vulnerable sections of the society, particularly the workers of the unorganised sector and the destitute, it said.

The President began the conference by exhorting to the collective strength of the society and urged Governors, LGs and Administrators to mobilise volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society, voluntary and religious organisations to contain the menace at the earliest, the statement said.

The President urged everyone to hold regular stock-taking with their state governments and make contributions in a way that the battle again the coronavirus could be won.