Presidential polls: BJP sets up special team

New Delhi: The BJP has constituted a 14-member 'management team', with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat as its convener, for coordinating with all its state units and allies for the presidential elections.

BJP president J P Nadda will hold the meeting with the team on Sunday, sources said. BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi are the co-conveners of the team.

Tarun Chugh, who is also a general secretary, is also part of the team, according to a notice issued by the party. Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar are also members of the team.

The other members are BJP's national vice-president D K Aruna, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, national president of women's wing Vanati Srinivasan, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Assam unit vice-president Rajdeep Roy.