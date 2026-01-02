Prez Murmu launches AI skilling challenge

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has launched the ‘Skill the Nation’ challenge, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), aimed at promoting advanced artificial intelligence (AI) skill and building a future-ready workforce in India.Launching the challenge at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Thursday, President Murmu said AI is reshaping global economies and societies.

“The objective of this challenge is to encourage large-scale participation in AI learning and innovation. This initiative will play a significant role in bringing forward millions of learners, enhancing their capabilities, and preparing a future-ready workforce in India,” she said.

She said AI is transforming learning, work, service delivery, and problem-solving worldwide, adding that for a young nation like India, it is a powerful opportunity for positive change. Murmu said that India's approach has always been that technology should empower people, promote inclusion, and expand opportunities for all.

“The use of AI should aim to bridge social, economic, and technological divides. It is essential to ensure that its benefits reach people of all backgrounds and ages, especially those from marginalised communities,” she said adding that AI is emerging as a key growth driver for India’s economy, contributing to GDP, jobs, and productivity, and called for collective efforts by government, industry, and academia to build a responsible, skilled, and inclusive, tech-driven India. President Murmu also conferred AI certificates on students and Members of Parliament (MPs) who completed various online modules under the skill development and entrepreneurship's ‘Skilling for AI Readiness’ (SOAR) initiative, which includes short 10 to 15 hour introductory courses as well as comprehensive 30 to 60 hour programmes spread over several days to weeks, covering AI fundamentals, data science, analytics, and applied AI skills. Appreciating MPs and students, Murmu said, “You are preparing yourselves for a future full of possibilities and opportunities.

You must remember that technology, along with your knowledge and skills, should be used to serve society, find solutions to challenges, and help others move forward.”