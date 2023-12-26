Live
- State govt misusing public funds, alleges Kanakamedala
- APCC to hold Seva Dal centenary fete in Kakinada
- CM YS Jagan attends wedding ceremonies
- 320 playgrounds decked up for ‘Aadudam Andhra’
- BJP observes ‘Good Governance Day’
- Jagan to inaugurate mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today
- TSNAB apprehends illegal drug supplier
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas with family, friends
- Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Special officers for Praja Palana programme appointed
Prez nod for 3 new criminal laws
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week. The three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.
