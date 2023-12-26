  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Prez nod for 3 new criminal laws

Prez nod for 3 new criminal laws
x
Highlights

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week. The...

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week. The three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X