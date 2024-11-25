Prez, PM to address special event to mark Constitution Day

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu will address a special function marking the beginning of year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Tuesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address the function at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

“The tagline for the year-long celebrations would be ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters here on Sunday.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall on November 26, 1949. This joint session assumes importance in the wake of the just concluded Maha win of the BJP-led Mahayuti where the NDA alliance swept the Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to utilise this occasion of highlighting the importance of the Constitution, reiterate his government’s commitment to protect it and tear into the “malicious propaganda and false narrative,” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying ‘Constitution Khatre Mein Hai’ which did not work in Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Modi would be highlighting how over the past seven decades, it has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—the core principles of India’s governance.

The PM may also refer to the Waqf Board which does not find any mention in the Constitution but was formed by the Congress government in the past.

Besides, copies of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili, two books -- “Making of the Constitution: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution and its Glorious Journey” -- will also be released along with a booklet dedicated to the illustrations in the Constitution. People in India and abroad will also read the Preamble to the Constitution along with the President.

Interestingly many states like Haryana and Punjab would also commemorate Constitution Day on November 26. A state-level function will be organised in Kurukshetra on November 26 to celebrate Constitution Day. However, there are no such plans as far as Telangana government is concerned, according to official sources.