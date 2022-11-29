Prez to inaugurate IGM-2022 today

Chandigarh: After transforming the biggest holy festival of Gita into an international event, Haryana under Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, is now moving towards a new direction to bring the state on the world map.

This time the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 will be more special for the devotees coming from across the country as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu joins the grand festival of the Holy Gita today.

The President will formally inaugurate the main programmes to be held during the 'IGM-2022' with Gita Pujan at Brahma Sarovar at 11:00 am. And thereafter she will inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

The President will visit the State Exhibition, Haryana Pavilion, Crafts Garden, and the pavilions of the partner state Madhya Pradesh and will also participate in the International Gita Seminar at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. After this, she will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of three big projects of the state government, including an e-ticketing system in Haryana transport and the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana and will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Sirsa district to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore.