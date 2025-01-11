Prez urges diaspora to help build Viksit Bharat

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu said the Indian diaspora can make significant contributions towards the realisation of India’s mission of Viksit Bharat – a developed India by 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of its Independence.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Convention here on Friday, Murmu said: “Our nation today is marching towards Viksit Bharat – a developed India – by the year 2047. It is a National Mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad.

The Indian diaspora is an integral part of this vision.

Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realisation of a developed India.”

She also said “the Indian diaspora represents the best of our country.”

The President also noted that the Indian diaspora have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of Indian civilisation for millennia. President Murmu said the Indian diaspora has made a mark in the fields of technology, medicine, arts or entrepreneurship, which the world acknowledges and respects.

She expressed happiness over the fact that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention has turned into a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged and the bonds between India and its diaspora are strengthened. Referring to India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said this vision is about creating an ecosystem that “not only meets our needs, but also contributes to global well-being.”

Murmu said India seeks to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. She stated that the Indian diaspora would play an essential role in achieving this vision.

“We celebrate the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family. We should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world,” said Murmu.