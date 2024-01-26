Prez's praise for Ram Temple, Karpoori Thakur

New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. "This is a period of epochal change," President Murmu said in the televised address.

She acknowledged the contribution to society by former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, and also pointed to the consecration of the Ram Lalla temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as a historic and an immensely significant moment for the country.

"I pay my tribute to Karpoori ji for enriching public life with his contribution," the President said.

Karpoori Thakur, the two-term Bihar Chief Minister who died in 1988, has been named for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for his contribution to uplifting the poor and backward classes. During his political career, Karpoori Thakur was considered the guiding light of Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics in Bihar.

"Karpoori ji belonged to the backward classes and dedicated his life for their welfare," President Murmur said.

Soon after the announcement by the Centre, villagers of the 'Karpoori gram' in Bihar's Samastipur district had met the family members of Karpoori Thakur and his elder son Ramnath Thakur, the Rajya Sabha MP from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U).

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar had said Nitish Kumar had been requesting the Centre to honour Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. "Although it came late, it is a welcome decision and will inspire the youth to take up his ideals," Neeraj Kumar had said.

Murmu will lead India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path on Friday.

Droupadi Murmu approved 80 gallantry awards including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra.

Out of the six Kirti Chakra, three were conferred posthumously, and of the 16 Shaurya Chakra, two posthumously. The Kirti Chakra is India's second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra while the Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime award.

Murmu expressed hope that regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve them.

The new National Education Policy puts adequate emphasis on bridging the digital divide and creating a uniform educational structure for the benefit of the underprivileged students, Murmu said.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool for women's empowerment and go a long way in improving governance. Murmu exuded confidence that the extraordinary performance of the Indian economy witnessed in recent years will continue in 2024 and beyond.