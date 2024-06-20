Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects And Lead Yoga Day Celebrations In Jammu And Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Thursday.



During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 significant development projects, with a total value exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.

These inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and higher education infrastructure, among others.

Additionally, PM Modi will initiate projects such as the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, development of industrial estates, and the construction of six government degree colleges.

He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, worth Rs 1,800 crore. This project will be implemented across 90 blocks in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, reaching 300,000 households and benefiting 1.5 million people.

At around 6 pm today, the Prime Minister will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. This program is a significant moment for the region, highlighting progress and inspiring young achievers. During the event, PM Modi will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to over 2,000 individuals appointed to government service.

On June 21, the 10th International Day of Yoga, PM Modi will lead the celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. Since 2015, he has led International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society,' emphasizes the dual role of yoga in promoting individual and societal well-being.

PM Modi will address the gathering at the event, his office announced on Wednesday.