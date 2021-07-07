Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands the cabinet, includes 11 women and 13 lawyers
PM Modi expands the cabinet after two years. The new ministers to take oath today.
After coming to power for the second time at the Center, it seems that the Modi government has been working hard for cabinet expansion. It is understood that all the factors are taken into account. It seems to have laid a big platform for experience while giving young people a chance. There are 14 people under the age of 50 in the cabinet after the reshuffle. This means that the new generation is given priority. At the same time 46 people in the new cabinet have experience working in the cabinet till now. There seems to be a balance in this regard.
The new cabinet will have four state chief ministers. As many as 18 former state ministers will serve as ministers. In terms of professions, there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former government officials, another seven research degree holders and three business degree graduates. The number of women ministers will increase to 11 after the expansion.
In terms of social groups, 12 members from Scheduled Castes, 8 members from Scheduled Tribes and 27 members from Backward Classes will be appointed as ministers after the reorganisation. In view of the elections to be held in several states next year, it seems that Modi government has been working on the expansion of the cabinet with utmost care.
Total 77 Ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet including 4 Ministers from allies and 73 from the Bharatiya Janata Party itself. Here are the list of ministers to take oath.
1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Shri Kiren Rijiju
9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh
10.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Shri Bhupender Yadav
13.Shri Parshottam Rupala
14.Shri G. Kishan Reddy
15.Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Shri Pankaj Choudhary
17.Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19.Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
21.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22.Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23.Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
24.Smt. Annpurna Devi
25.Shri A. Narayanaswamy
26.Shri Kaushal Kishore
27.Shri Ajay Bhatt
28.Shri B. L. Verma
29.Shri Ajay Kumar
30.Shri Chauhan Devusinh
31.Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Shri Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shri Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.Shri John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Shri Nisith Pramanik