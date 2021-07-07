Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands the cabinet, includes 11 women and 13 lawyers

After coming to power for the second time at the Center, it seems that the Modi government has been working hard for cabinet expansion. It is understood that all the factors are taken into account. It seems to have laid a big platform for experience while giving young people a chance. There are 14 people under the age of 50 in the cabinet after the reshuffle. This means that the new generation is given priority. At the same time 46 people in the new cabinet have experience working in the cabinet till now. There seems to be a balance in this regard.

The new cabinet will have four state chief ministers. As many as 18 former state ministers will serve as ministers. In terms of professions, there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former government officials, another seven research degree holders and three business degree graduates. The number of women ministers will increase to 11 after the expansion.

In terms of social groups, 12 members from Scheduled Castes, 8 members from Scheduled Tribes and 27 members from Backward Classes will be appointed as ministers after the reorganisation. In view of the elections to be held in several states next year, it seems that Modi government has been working on the expansion of the cabinet with utmost care.

Total 77 Ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet including 4 Ministers from allies and 73 from the Bharatiya Janata Party itself. Here are the list of ministers to take oath.

