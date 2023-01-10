  • Menu
Prime Minister to inaugurate National Youth Festival on January 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka on January 12.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The event is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The theme of the festival is 'Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat'.

Competitive events would also be held on the occasion.

