Private labs doing COVID tests must be reimbursed

New Delhi: The General Secretary of Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS, Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T said the judgement by Supreme Court regarding free COVID-19 tests at private labs was in public interest, but there should be a proper mechanism wherein private labs should be reimbursed at an appropriate time.

Asked whether there should be a mechanism for reimbursement of the entire testing process of COVID-19 patients, Dr Srinivas told ANI, "Definitely.

There should be a proper mechanism which should be transparent for the private labs and anybody for that sake should be reimbused at appropriate time so that testing can continue unhampered."

"The judgement by Supreme Court is in public interest, but there has to be mechanism by government to follow the Supreme Court order for the best interest of everybody," he said.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking directions to modify its earlier order which had directed all the private laboratories to conduct free tests for COVID-19.