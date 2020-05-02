Private practice closed in Bengal, patients having harrowing time

Kolkata: Two days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to all doctors across the state to resume private practices in their respective neighbourhoods, majority of private healthcare clinics remained closed owing to unavailability of community physicians on Friday.

Banerjee on Wednesday had appealed to all doctors to continue with private community treatment activities in their respective neighbourhoods so that general patients do not face any hassle in getting immediate medical assistance. She had also appealed to the doctors to see limited number of patients daily so that the social-distancing guidelines are strictly maintained amongst them at their chambers.

The situation turned out to be really confusing for the private medical practitioners as they have raised the issue of health concerns in the time COVID-19 crisis, while attending patients. "All doctors are after all human beings. They also need to take necessary precautions for their own healthcare. We are confused about how to continue with our medical practices at this crucial juncture following the social-distancing guidelines," said senior doctor Sharaddwat Mukhopadhyay.

He said the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are not available everywhere and it has to be purchased in bulk only. "Naturally, a private medical practitioner can't procure a single PPE kit for his own requirement. We have already submitted a proposal to the chief minister for the easy availability of PPE kit at all fair-price medical shops across Bengal at a reasonable rate," Mukhopadhyay said.

Debabrata Chakraborty of Kolkata's Garia said that he has been running from pillar to post for past one month as no doctor's chamber is open in his neighbourhood. The problem is also the same with Ananda Kumar Chattopadhyay of Howrah's Botanical Garden area.