Priyanka Gandhi attacks government on stopping anti-Citizenship Act protestors

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticised the government for stopping people from joining the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter: "Metro Station is closed. The Internet is closed. Section 144 is imposed everywhere. There is no place to raise your voice. Those people who have today spent taxpayers' crores of rupees for advertisements to make people understand, the same people are suppressing peoples' voice."

In a following tweet she said: "But, they should know this, the more the voice is suppressed, the louder it will be."

मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद हैं। इंटरनेट बंद है। हर जगह #Section144 है। किसी भी जगह आवाज उठाने की इजाजत नहीं है। जिन्होंने आज टैक्सपेयर्स का पैसा खर्च करके करोड़ों का विज्ञापन लोगों को समझाने के लिए निकाला है, वही लोग आज जनता की आवाज से इतना बौखलाएँ हुए हैं कि सबकी आवाजें बंद कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on the martyrdom day of Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashafaqullah Khan as both went to the gallows opposing Britishers on the same day in 1927. On the Anti-CAA stir, the government has clarified that there is no change in the Citizenship Act of 1955 and has issued clarification on it.