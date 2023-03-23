Priyanka Gandhi Stands Up For Rahul Gandhi Following His Conviction

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Thursday in support of her older brother Rahul Gandhi following his conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his statement that "all thieves have Modi as the common surname." Priyanka criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, saying its "machineries" are using every trick in the book to silence Gandhi's voice despite the fact that he has no fear of anyone.



In a tweet, the general secretary of the Congress party claimed that Rahul Gandhi ji's voice is being silenced by the entire holy power apparatus through the imposition of cost, punishment, and discrimination. She continued by saying that her sibling had never experienced fear and never will. She supported the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP, claiming that he has always lived and spoken the truth.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in response to the decision, Kejriwal stated that a plot is being developed to persecute and delegitimize non-BJP leaders and parties. Despite their disagreements with the Congress, it is improper to hold Rahul Gandhi accountable in a slander case of this nature. The opposition and the general public have a responsibility to inquire. Although they respect the court, they don't agree with the verdict.

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member for the AAP, stated that dissent should not be suppressed and that opposition is at the heart of democracy.

All these dispute came into place after a Gujarati court earlier today found Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over remarks he made in Kolar, Karnataka, prior to the 2019 presidential election. He was given a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty by a Surat court in Gujarat, but he was released on bail so that he could file an appeal.