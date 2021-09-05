Priyanka remembers her teachers on Teachers' Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Teachers' Day on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered her teachers and sent best wishes to them on this day.









To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C.Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers...1/2#TeachersDay — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 5, 2021





...who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teacher's Day. 2/2#TeachersDay — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 5, 2021

She tweeted, "To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C. Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teacher's Day."

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished teachers on the occasion. He tweeted a picture of a girl going to school on a boat and said she had not lost hope and was a brave girl.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday had greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day.

In a message, he said, "Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers' on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country's former President, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

September 5 is the birth anniversary of a great teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a staunch believer of education and was a well-known diplomat, scholar, the President of India and above all, a teacher.