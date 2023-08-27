Live
- Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad
- Vivid imaginations can help people feel more 'present' in VR. shows study
- 26 CCTV cameras, ex-army men in Jadavpur University to prevent ragging
- Congress another name of corruption: Joshi
- BRS failed to give welfare to farmers : Etela Rajendra
- UK PM Rishi Sunak to make whole-life sentences mandatory for heinous murderers By Aditi Khanna
- ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
- PM Modi flags concerns over bias in AI; calls for ethical use
- 3 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai suburban hotel blaze
- Uttar Pradesh slapgate: School running without recognition, asked to shut down
Just In
Pro-Khalistan graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations, police lodges FIR
Pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared at various metro stations in the national capital on Sunday following which the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons.
New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared at various metro stations in the national capital on Sunday following which the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons.
The graffiti appeared at more than seven stations and near a government school as well.
The police have removed all the graffiti ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital.
The derogatory graffiti slogans challenging the sovereignty of India appeared at following metro stations: ShivaJi Park, MadiPur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium; Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi Metro Stations. Graffiti had also appeared at government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalya Nangloi.
A police source said that pro-Khalistani supporters may be behind these graffiti. Name of Sikh for Justice (SFJ) was also mentioned in graffiti.
“Modi India’s committed genocide of Sikhs, Khalistan Referundum Jindabad, Delhi Banega Khalistan etc were written,” the police said.
The police said that they are examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas and metro stations to identify the culprits.
The police said that it also lodged an FIR against unknown persons and investigation is underway.