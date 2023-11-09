Live
Process refunds related to air tickets booked during Covid: Govt
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday directed online travel aggregators to process pending refunds related to air ticket bookings during the coronavirus lockdown period by the third week of November.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a nationwide lockdown for varying periods starting from March 25, 2020, and scheduled commercial flight services were also suspended for a certain period.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Affairs Ministry held a meeting with online travel aggregators to discuss issues prejudicial to consumer interest in the travel sector.
At the meeting, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, the issue of non-refund of the amount for tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown period was discussed.