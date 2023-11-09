  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Process refunds related to air tickets booked during Covid: Govt

Process refunds related to air tickets booked during Covid: Govt
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday directed online travel aggregators to process pending refunds related to air ticket bookings during the...

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday directed online travel aggregators to process pending refunds related to air ticket bookings during the coronavirus lockdown period by the third week of November.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a nationwide lockdown for varying periods starting from March 25, 2020, and scheduled commercial flight services were also suspended for a certain period.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Affairs Ministry held a meeting with online travel aggregators to discuss issues prejudicial to consumer interest in the travel sector.

At the meeting, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, the issue of non-refund of the amount for tickets booked during the COVID-19 lockdown period was discussed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X