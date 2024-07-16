Property dealer shot, friend severely beaten in Gurugram

Gurugram: A property dealer was shot while his friend was severely beaten when they were assaulted by a group of people following a money-related brawl in Gurugram, police said.

The police said the incident was reported on Tuesday when the victims -- identified as Rajkumar Sehrawat a resident of New Colony and his friend Sachin Gulati had come to meet Sehrawat's friend at his office located on Dwarka Expressway.

A fight reportedly broke out between Rajkumar and the 7 to 8 suspects over a money dispute.

Following the dispute, one of the accused fired shots at Sehrawat, beat Sachin with sticks and fled the spot. Sehrawat had allegedly received a bullet injury in his leg. An eye witness informed the police and the duo injured were admitted to a general hospital.

Yashveer Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station, said that raids are being conducted to nab the absconding criminals.

“The injured duo have been admitted to a hospital and are out of danger," he said.