Provide list of medical practitioners: Medical Council of India to states

New Delhi : In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the Medical Council of India (MCI), the apex medical regulator, has issued an advisory to all the state medical councils to provide the updated list of registered medical practitioners with contact details for tackling COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex medical regulator has taken this step to augment the manpower capacity, by including hospitals and medical colleges, to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory issued by Dr R.K. Vats, secretary general, MCI said, "Medical Council of India has been entrusted for ensuring availability of registered medical practitioners (RMP registered under IMC Act 1956/State Medical Council Acts) for tackling COVID-19 pandemic. It is requested to share the updated list of registered medical practitioners available in your Medical Council."

The list of registered medical practitioners (RMP) should include - name, registration number, mobile number, email address, contact address, and specialty. This information may help in identifying the utilisation of registered medical practitioners.

The advisory said this information should be sent to secy-mci@nic.in as early as possible. This information will be further shared with government authorities for their use, said Dr Vats.