Public movement intensifies against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Mass fasting in India and abroad on Sunday, April 7: AAP

New Delhi: The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, has sparked widespread protest in India and beyond. Citizens from all corners of India and numerous countries worldwide are uniting in solidarity and embarking on a mass fast starting at 11 a.m. this Sunday. The AAP will hold a mass fast in Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Bhagat Singh's native hamlet of Khatkar Kalan in protest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. This information is provided by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. He further said that the AAP is organizing a mass fasting, known as 'Samuhik Upwas', to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, allowing people to fast from their districts, villages, and homes for the well-being of Kejriwal and to offer blessings to him.



This huge mass fast will witness AAP MLAs, ministers, MPs, councilors, and officials join the public in abstaining from food. Simultaneously, in 25 states across India and key international hubs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington, DC, Melbourne, and London, supporters will extend their support to Arvind Kejriwal through community fasting. Rai urged all the fasting individuals to share snapshots of their solidarity fasts on WhatsApp number 7290037700, emphasizing the global resonance of this movement in backing Arvind Kejriwal’s cause.

Apart from that, Gopal Rai while attacking the BJP-led central government for conspiring against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and utilizing constitutional agencies to arrest and attack him. The Delhi Cabinet Minister also declared that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a 'Samuhik Upwas' (community fast) to protest the detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar on April 7.

Rai also appealed to the citizens of Delhi and said, “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi that you also reach Jantar Mantar and pray for the CM. We can all protest against the fraudulent arrest of Shri Arvind Kejriwal through a collective fast. So that this dictatorship can be ended and the democracy and constitution, which have been achieved after millions of sacrifices, can be protected.”