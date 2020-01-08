Public sector banks, roadways join nationwide strike call

CHANDIGARH: Several outfits of public sector banks, roadways, post office and farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday joined the one-day nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Employees of public sector banks joined the strike, impacting banking services in the region.

Representatives of trade unions and roadways unions held protests at several places, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda in Punjab and raised slogans against the government in support of their demands.

There were reports that some factory workers were stopped from going to work by representatives of trade unions in Jalandhar.

Public transport services at a few places, including Ludhiana in Punjab, were affected.

In Haryana, though a faction of Haryana Roadways had announced to join the strike, public transport services were not affected much, barring a few places including Sirsa.

Heavy police force was deployed at several bus depots in Haryana and Punjab to ensure smooth movement of buses, officials said.

In Patiala, a student body held protest outside the Punjab University against the Centre.

Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last year to go on a nationwide strike on January 8.

Some farmers' bodies had also announced to stop supplies of milk and vegetables.