Punjab BJP seeks action against Congress MP for poll code violation

Chandigarh : Punjab BJP Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state Election Commission to take action against state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is the husband of contesting candidate Amrita Warring from the Giddarbaha seat, for a significant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Warring has exploited religious institutions for political purposes, an act that is in direct violation of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the BJP said in a statement.

The Congress MP from Ludhiana, posted on his Facebook page, “Addressed the congregation at a Gidderbaha mosque and took a pledge from them to press the hand symbol button on the upcoming 20th.”

The BJP says such actions not only breach the legal code but also “compromise the secular fabric of the state and mislead communities for political gain”.

“Warring’s involvement in activities aimed at polarising the Muslim community for electoral benefits is a matter of grave concern. Such tactics undermine the democratic process and could set a dangerous precedent if left unchecked. Therefore, the BJP Punjab demands that Raja Warring be barred from further campaigning to preserve the integrity and fairness of the election,” said the statement.

It urged the Election Commission to instruct District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to enforce provisions of law. “Additionally, it is requested that this directive be widely circulated among political parties for adherence.”

The BJP Punjab “stands committed to ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections and expects the Election Commission to uphold these values by taking immediate action”.

The Assembly bypolls for four seats in Punjab will be held on November 20.

Besides Punjab, nine seats are going to polls in Uttar Pradesh and one in Kerala.

The four Assembly segments in Punjab are Gidderbaha, Barnala, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

Punjab's four Assembly seats -- three represented by the Congress and one by AAP -- fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha this year.