Punjab CM launches ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme.

The scheme claims to provide 43 services to people at doorsteps.

“This is a historic day as an impossible thing has been made possible in the state by an honest government,” the Punjab CM said while addressing a gathering after the launch of the scheme.

He said that the state has followed the Delhi Model, which was the brainchild of Kejriwal, to herald a new era of responsive and transparent governance in the state.

He envisioned that this citizen-centric model would be soon replicated in the entire country to facilitate the people of the country.

The Punjab CM launched the scheme in presence of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In his address, the Delhi Chief Minister said that with the launch of this scheme around 99 per cent services by the government will be available to the people at their doorsteps.

“People don’t have to face harassment in government offices for their routine administrative works,” he said.

He said that the day is not far when 100 per cent government services will be available to people at their doors. “This is a real tribute to the great martyrs and forefathers of the country and a step forward towards realising their dreams.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said that this scheme was embarked in Delhi in 2018 to facilitate the people but none of the other governments in the country, except Punjab, had replicated this.