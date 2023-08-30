Punjab CM stops speech as woman approaches to tie him rakhi

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday stopped his speech midway at a state-level function here after a woman approached the dais requesting to tie a rakhi on his wrist.

The Chief Minister was attending a function to mark the distribution of appointment letters to 5,714 women Anganwadi workers and helpers on the campus of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here.

As he was highlighting the cultural significance of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, a woman from the audience came near the stage and requested the Chief Minister that she wanted to tie a rakhi on him to symbolise the love between a brother and a sister.

The Chief Minister politely accepted her request, stopped his speech midway, and asked her to come on the dais.

As the woman stepped up to tie the rakhi amid high security, Mann greeted her with an affectionate smile as the woman tied the sacred thread on his wrist.

The Chief Minister also blessed her by tapping her on the head. He also gifted her cash by borrowing it from someone sitting next to him.

“I don’t carry cash,” the Chief Minister said jokingly.

The Chief Minister was choked with emotion as he resumed his address.

Earlier in the day, Mann, taking cognisance of the proposed agitation by revenue officials in favour of corrupt colleagues, directed strict disciplinary action against them.

The Chief Minister said that inconvenience to the people on account of the whims and fancies of the revenue officials will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the staff at the deputy commissioners’ offices along with the revenue officials are free to go on strike, but any sort of inconvenience to the masses will not be tolerated.

Mann said these officials are free to go on pen-down strike, but the government will decide whether the pen will be given back to them.

The Chief Minister also said that there are many unemployed youth in Punjab who are ready to serve the state by taking the pen in their hands.

He then urged the officials to not go on pen-down strike for their vested interests or in support of those who are facing corruption charges.