Punjab depriving 802,493 people of free ration, says BJP

The Punjab government is depriving 802,493 people of free ration and it is clear that ration cards of these people are being cancelled due to the mistakes and incompetence of the state government, and not because of the Centre, claimed Punjab BJP’s Working President Ashwani Sharma on Monday.

He said, “If the Narendra Modi-led Central government has been able to provide free ration for years to 1.5 crore Punjabis, then why would it stop the free ration of just 802,493 people?”

Justifying his point, Sharma said the National Food Security Act, 2013 clearly lays down that identifying beneficiaries is the responsibility of the state government.

He said, "The Centre only sends free rations to those people who are identified by the state.”

Sharma said the real reason behind the ration card cancellations was the AAP’s “founder” Prashant Bhushan, since he had filed a case in the Supreme Court saying that free ration was being received by the rich instead of the poor.

Because of this, the apex court passed orders ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries should receive free rations.

“Implementing this decision is the responsibility of state governments, since the Act grants this power to them. So, why is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blaming the Central government? Despite seeking three extensions from the Supreme Court, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to complete the verification process, yet continues to blame the Centre," he said.

Sharma said Mann objected to the verification being carried out under the Supreme Court’s orders, but when he himself launched a verification drive in September 2022, was that not an injustice to beneficiaries.

“The truth is that during that verification drive, many genuine needy people were excluded, while names of AAP workers and leaders, who were not even eligible for free ration, were included. This is what has caused the present crisis,” alleged the BJP leader.

In a statement, Sharma warned that “if the government does not stop looting the rights of the poor, the BJP will launch a mass agitation on the streets.”

He demanded that the government immediately release a transparent, district-wise report and ensure timely resolution of pending verifications so that no beneficiary is deprived of their rightful entitlement.