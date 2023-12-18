Live
Just In
Punjab gives 4% DA hike to employees, pensioners
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a four per cent hile in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners from December 1, thereby enhancing it to 38 per cent.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chief Minister with employees here.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chief Minister with employees here.
Mann said this decision would benefit lakhs employees and pensioners. "The employees are a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests is the government’s top priority," he said, adding that every effort would be made to ensure welfare of the employees.
Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister said the government would flag the issue of restoration of Old Pension Scheme with the Union government. He said a meeting would be arranged with the Union Finance Secretary to further push up the case.
Mann also directed to prepare timescale for ensuring promotion channels in various departments for steno typists on seniority. He also asked the officers to ensure that process for filling vacant posts in ministerial services of all departments through promotion is ensured within two months.
He also announced a committee for resolution of various pending demands of the employees.