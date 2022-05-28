Punjab government has removed security arrangements provided to 424 VIPs in the state

Punjab: The AAP government of Punjab has inflicted another attack on the VIP culture. The government on saturday has ended the security arrangements given to 424 VIPs in the state with immediate effect.

Many politicians, many religious leaders, many army and police retired officers, Former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and Majitha MLA Ganeive Kaur are also included in these 424 VIPs.

The soldiers deployed in the security of these people have been asked to report to the Special DGP State.