Punjab: Ludhiana Police Official Dies Of COVID-19

A senior police official, ACP Anil Kohli died of coronavirus at the SPS Hospital here on Saturday.

Ludhiana, Punjab: A senior police official, ACP Anil Kohli died of coronavirus at the SPS Hospital here on Saturday. The police officer's first test turned out negative but was declared coronavirus positive subsequently on April 12. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital first.

Kohli was placed on ventilator support as his condition worsened and was okayed for plasma therapy. A donor was also identified and was sent from Mohali to Ludhiana. However, before plasma therapy could be administered to him, Anil Kohli is said to have succumbed to the COVID-19 viral infection and died of multiple organ failure.

Anil Kohli was the ACP on duty in the Sabzi Mandi area for some time. Three of his close contacts, his wife, a sub-inspector and a constable, are also said to have tested positive. Test results of the ACP's son, however, returned negative.

Anil Kohli served in Punjab police for 30 years. The Punjab Police posted a tweet to mourn the passing away of the deceased officer.

Medical personnel, policemen at all levels and sanitation workers are in the frontlines putting their lives at risks. Anil Kohli's sad death comes as yet another grim reminder of this irrefutable fact.

