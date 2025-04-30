Punjab man held with 5 pistols

Amritsar: Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar arrested a man and recovered five illegal pistols allegedly supplied through cross-border networks, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Naushera in Tarn Taran district, was apprehended following a specific intelligence input, said the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) in a post on X.

Acting on a specific tip-off, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar arrests Jodhbir Singh, resident of Naushera, #TarnTaran, and recovers 5 pistols, including two PX5 pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Star marked), and two 9mm Glock pistols from his possession. Police recovered five pistols from Singh’s possession, including two PX5 pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Star marked), and two 9mm Glock pistols. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Jodhbir Singh was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons into India.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Punjab Police have initiated further investigations to identify and apprehend Singh’s associates, while efforts are also underway to trace the entire backwards and forward linkages of the network.