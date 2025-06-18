Punjab Social Media Influencer Found Dead After Fake Event Lure

Popular social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, who operated under the alias 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', was murdered through strangulation according to her post-mortem examination. The 27-year-old content creator, known for producing bold and controversial material, was discovered deceased inside a vehicle parked near Adesh University in Bathinda on June 11.

The autopsy report, conducted by a three-member medical panel at Civil Hospital on June 12, identified strangulation as the cause of death and noted suspicious physical marks on the victim's thighs and intimate areas. However, the examination did not provide definitive evidence of sexual assault. Forensic samples including swabs and viscera have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine if assault occurred prior to the killing.

Investigation findings indicate that Kumari was deceived by Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron, described as a radical Sikh leader, who contacted her in early June under the false pretense of participating in a car promotional event in Bathinda. The influencer departed from her Ludhiana home on June 9 to attend the supposed event but subsequently disappeared.

Local residents alerted authorities after detecting a strong odor emanating from the parked car, leading to the discovery of Kumari's body. The victim had established a significant online presence with 384,000 Instagram followers and 236,000 YouTube subscribers.

Shortly after the murder, a video surfaced online featuring Mehron claiming responsibility for the killing, stating it was motivated by the victim's "immoral and vulgar content." The suspect also issued warnings to other content creators against posting what he deemed objectionable material.

Police investigations revealed that Mehron had been planning the murder for approximately three months. The accused reportedly conducted surveillance on Kumari's daily activities and lifestyle patterns in Ludhiana before executing the crime.

While two individuals connected to the case were apprehended on June 13, Mehron managed to escape to the United Arab Emirates within hours of committing the murder. Law enforcement officials are currently coordinating with international authorities to secure his deportation and return to India for prosecution.

The case has raised concerns about the safety of content creators and the growing threats faced by social media personalities, particularly those producing content that may be considered controversial by certain groups.