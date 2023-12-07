Live
- Winter Skin Saviors: Embrace Natural Moisturising!
- Delhi L-G cracks whip on AAP govt over delays on key files
- BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Regrets Controversial Remarks On BSP's Danish Ali: Insights From Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Meeting
- Prashanth Neel Unveils Details of His Ambitious Project Starring NTR Jr
- Pindam trailer launched, promises a visual feast for horror enthusiasts
- CES 2024: Samsung Gears Up to Unveil AI-Powered Lifestyle Vision
- Abbott Encourages More People to Talk About Menopause, The Next Chapter in a Woman's Life
- US pharma start-up to manufacture artificial retina in space
- BJP opposes Nawab Malik’s entry to Ajit Pawar-led breakaway NCP
- Margashirsha Amavasya 2023: Date, Timing And Rituals To Be Followed
Just In
Punjab to open 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would dedicate 100 new Aam Aadmi clinics to people for imparting quality healthcare services to people.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would dedicate 100 new Aam Aadmi clinics to people for imparting quality healthcare services to people.
Chairing a meeting to review the work of Health and Family welfare Department here, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to strengthening and transforming primary healthcare in the state.
He said the government has so far dedicated 664 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people in which 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are made available to people free of cost.
Mann said now 100 more such clinics would be inaugurated in the coming days for providing quality treatment to people.
The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 80 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far.
Mann said these clinics have revolutionised the health care sector in the state, benefiting the common man.