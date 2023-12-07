Punjab to open 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would dedicate 100 new Aam Aadmi clinics to people for imparting quality healthcare services to people.

Chairing a meeting to review the work of Health and Family welfare Department here, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to strengthening and transforming primary healthcare in the state.

He said the government has so far dedicated 664 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people in which 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are made available to people free of cost.

Mann said now 100 more such clinics would be inaugurated in the coming days for providing quality treatment to people.

The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 80 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far.

Mann said these clinics have revolutionised the health care sector in the state, benefiting the common man.