Punjab women panel head denied permission to meet activist in jail

Chandigarh: Punjab State Women's Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission by the Jail Superintendent in Haryana's Karnal town on Monday to meet 23-year-old labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who has been in custody for over a month.

"This morning the jail Superintendent of Karnal called up the office of Punjab State Women's Commission and said Gulati would have to get the approval of the Haryana government to meet Nodeep Kaur," a commission spokesperson said in a statement.

Nodeep Kaur was granted bail in an extortion case on Thursday but remains in jail because she is facing another criminal case.

The Haryana government allegedly forcibly picked up Nodeep and others on January 12 while they were protesting during the farmers' agitation. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion of the Indian Penal Code.