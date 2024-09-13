Puri seer opposes beach shack plan

Puri: The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth,Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, on Wednesday opposed the Odisha government’s proposal for setting up beach shacks along Puri-Konark sea shore. The seer’s opposition to the proposal coincided with the demonstration of around 40 socio-cultural organisations near Shree Jagannath Temple here.

While opposing the BJP government’s proposal in the new excise policy, the agitators also demanded a total liquor ban in the pilgrim town and the sea beach. “Jagannath Dham is the place for spiritual pursuit and soul-searching and not for amusement. Puri beach should be a place devoted to bhajan, kirtan and religious discourses. It should not serve as a destination for pleasure-seeking,” the Shankaracharya told reporters while responding to the State government’s proposal.

While the State government’s policy included serving liquor to the tourists in beach shacks, the Shankaracharya said it would harm the spiritual sanctity of the pilgrim town and bring a bad name to the Jagannath culture. People from all over the world come to Puri as devotees, not tourists, he said.

The seer said, “The Puri beach is also called Mahodadhi which has a spiritual meaning and is meant for religious activities. The people here also offer Mahodadhi Aarti on the sea beach at Puri.

The Shankaracharya had also opposed a similar proposal of the previous BJD government in 2021, following which the idea could not materialise.

He said all followers of Sanatan Dharma should oppose such ideas and appealed to the State government to roll back the proposal.

Excise department sources said that the policy aimed at providing beach entertainment to the tourists along the Puri and Konark beaches like Goa to boost revenue. The protestors, including women, said that the Puri Sea is considered as the maternal home of Goddess Lakshmi, and Sri Narayan visits there on every New Moon day. The sale of alcohol at the beach is unacceptable, they said.